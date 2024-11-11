Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $280,643.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,998.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,651 shares of company stock worth $38,150,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $38.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

