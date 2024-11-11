LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.6 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. On average, analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

