Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4,792.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Five Below by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five Below by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,379.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $86.28 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.