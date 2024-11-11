Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after acquiring an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $92.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

