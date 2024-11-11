Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

