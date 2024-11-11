Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $121.89 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

