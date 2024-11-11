Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.