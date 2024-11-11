Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,615,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,943.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,240.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,934.73. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,998.52 and a 1 year high of $5,060.50.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

