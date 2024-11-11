Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 18.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 38,169 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Relx by 24.4% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.7 %

RELX stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.