Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $103,068.00 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

