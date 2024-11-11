Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,448.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $122,109.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,448.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,368 shares of company stock worth $3,458,560 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

