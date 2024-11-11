LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

LZ stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

