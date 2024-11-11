Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 348 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 634,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 507,270 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 13.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after purchasing an additional 479,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 443.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43.

Insider Activity

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

