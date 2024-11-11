Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

Prologis stock opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.