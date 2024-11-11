Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROE opened at $31.78 on Monday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

