Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in D.R. Horton by 265.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 354,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $168.79 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

