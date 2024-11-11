Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in 3M by 19.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

