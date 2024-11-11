Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $579,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 282,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 118.21%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

