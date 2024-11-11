Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,987,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,519,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. 2,302,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,071,521. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

