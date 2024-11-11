Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.08. 135,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,423. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.16 and a 200 day moving average of $153.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $286,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,448. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $286,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,448. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

