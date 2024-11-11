Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 221,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $133.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

