L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.28 and last traded at $264.27. Approximately 88,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 904,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.