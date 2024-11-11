KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.86. KT shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 247,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get KT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KT

KT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.