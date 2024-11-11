Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,811,000 after purchasing an additional 231,659 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 111,971 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 56,157 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,042,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.