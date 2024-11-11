Kopin (KOPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

