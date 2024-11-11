Klaviyo (KVYO) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is one of 455 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Klaviyo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Klaviyo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 0 3 15 0 2.83 Klaviyo Competitors 2371 16014 31429 875 2.61

Klaviyo presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Klaviyo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Klaviyo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $868.92 million -$308.23 million -185.28 Klaviyo Competitors $2.11 billion $337.89 million 7.10

This table compares Klaviyo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Klaviyo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Klaviyo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -5.23% 0.86% 0.73% Klaviyo Competitors -59.81% -28.91% -7.78%

Volatility & Risk

Klaviyo has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klaviyo’s rivals have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Klaviyo beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

