Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.93 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.55%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 137,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 84.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 232.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 435,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.