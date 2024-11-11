Kennebec Savings Bank Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,144 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,296,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after acquiring an additional 172,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,222,000 after acquiring an additional 366,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,146,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,649,000 after acquiring an additional 510,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

