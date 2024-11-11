Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 4,315 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fortive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 599.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Fortive by 6.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

