Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $48.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.