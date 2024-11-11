Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $566,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $15,847,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $155.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.