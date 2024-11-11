Kennebec Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 285 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $459.48 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $390.38 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

