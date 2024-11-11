Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $66.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,576.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

