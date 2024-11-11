Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Price

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

