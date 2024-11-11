JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 6.28% of JVSPAC Acquisition worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $143,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

JVSPAC Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

