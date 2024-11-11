Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,264,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937,246,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,142,343.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,246,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,142,343.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock worth $4,548,518,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.28 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $355.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

