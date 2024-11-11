Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Takes $614,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

