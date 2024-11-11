Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $298.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.65. The company has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.