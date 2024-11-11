JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

