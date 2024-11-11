JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,464 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.28% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,847.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3131 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

