JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF comprises 2.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 3.51% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $32,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBRE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,823.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 167,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BBRE traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.