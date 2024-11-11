Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,048 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $73,881,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of JCI opened at $84.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

