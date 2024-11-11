John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
HPI opened at $18.29 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
