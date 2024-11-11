John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

HPI opened at $18.29 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

