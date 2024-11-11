Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.