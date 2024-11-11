Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3,175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises about 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $67.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

