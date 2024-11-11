Jag Capital Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.17.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $527.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $393.02 and a 52-week high of $528.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.