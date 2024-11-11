Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,495,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 9,443.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,395,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simmons First National by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,752,000 after acquiring an additional 413,459 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 104.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 28.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $24.69 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

