Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,082 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 166,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

ATMU stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.