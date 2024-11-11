Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,150 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JVAL stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $895.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.