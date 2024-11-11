Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of MSOS opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

